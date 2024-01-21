Aaron Rodgers hits hole in one in first golf round post-surgery

Aaron Rodgers can create highlights even in the offseason. His latest one came on the golf course with a few of his Jets teammates.

Rodgers hit the links at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, his first round of golf since his Achilles surgery back in September. All he did was hit a hole in one during his round. The moment was captured by center Connor McGovern. Fellow offensive linemen Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell were also playing with Rodgers.

Jets fans hope Rodgers can hit a few shots next season as the team pushes for a big season in 2024 with Rodgers returning from injury.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire