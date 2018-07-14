Aaron Rodgers hits fan jumping off a boat in Tahoe in stride with perfect throw

Aaron Rodgers may be in his offseason, but his arm is already in midseason form.

Green Bay Packers quarterback (and former Cal Golden Bear) Aaron Rodgers is known for his downfield accuracy.

Rodgers has three successful Hail Marys to his name. The first, on Dec. 3, 2015 against the Detroit Lions, kept his team's playoff hopes alive. Another, on Jan. 16, 2016 against the Arizona Cardinals, sent the Divisional game to overtime, and a third came en route to a Wild Card game win against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2007.

At the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe on Friday, Rodgers added another notch to his belt.

Aaron Rodgers to the man going full send off the boat 💦 pic.twitter.com/6fN8ZKxapl — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 13, 2018

His latest effort won't be confused with the other three, but it's not like any of those receivers landed in a body of water, either.

The real question? Whether or not that's a catch under the NFL's new rules.