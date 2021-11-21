Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for another Green Bay TD

This will go down as the best timeout Aaron Rodgers was not granted.

Trailing 23-17 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the fourth quarter, the Green Bay Packers quarterback turned to call time.

However, the ball had been snapped and Rodgers was able to get a handle on it.

The Vikings somehow forgot to cover the elite Davante Adams on the play and the wideout was wide-open for a touchdown play of 18 yards.

Adams’ second TD grab of the half and the Mason Crosby PAT made it 24-23 for the visitors.

Not quite as baffling as years ago when Dan Marino went for the fake spike and duped the New York Jets.

That play occurred Nov. 27, 1994.