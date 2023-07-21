Aaron Rodgers hints at future beyond 2023 with Jets

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. / Chris Pedota - NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK

There has been much speculation on just how wide the Jets’ Super Bowl window really is with Aaron Rodgers, but the 39-year-old quarterback certainly sounds open to being more than just a one-and-done deal.

Rodgers, who has not been shy about talking about retirement in the past, was asked by ESPN Radio’s DiPietro & Rothenberg Show whether or not he has thoughts about a future with the Jets beyond this season.

“I’m not a big cliché guy. Most people would say one day at a time, one year at a time,” Rodgers said. “But the Jets gave up a lot for me. So, to just play one year would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?”

This falls in line with what SNY's Connor Hughes has previously reported: that the Jets' plan with Rodgers has always been two to three years.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Friday, head coach Robert Saleh chimed in about his quarterback's future.

"I would be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years," he said.

Of course, Rodgers is known to choose his words meticulously and left the door open to change his mind, noting it’s all about how his body feels over the course of the season.

“I’ve made some changes this offseason with training and diet,” he added. “My body feels good, joints feel good. Changed up some training regimen stuff with my incredible trainers out west. My body feels really, really good. I’m in a good spot. As you get older you sometimes wake up in the morning, why does this hurt? …Talk to me in three-to-four months and we’ll see how I feel, but the way I feel now, I think I can play a number of years.”

If the Jets do not have a magical year, they will certainly hope that remains the case.