Aaron Rodgers hilariously signs off of The Pat McAfee Show with ‘Go Browns’

The Cleveland Browns have an additional fan this weekend as they get set to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. Making his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers signed off on the show with a hilarious nod to Cleveland, exiting with, “Go Browns.”

The Packers, of course, need the help of the Browns to make the playoffs this season as a loss by the Commanders would put them in a win-and-in situation in Week 18. Can the Browns help Rodgers and the Packers out this weekend? It sure would go a long way in smoothing over some tension between the team and the fanbase.

Aaron Rodgers ended his weekly interview on @PatMcAfeeShow with two words: “Go Browns.” Green Bay’s playoff hopes, of course, will significantly increase if Cleveland beats Washington on Sunday pic.twitter.com/3PBRNAHgWl — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 27, 2022

