Aaron Rodgers hilariously celebrates TD alone in 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Falcons

Don’t celebrate without Aaron Rodgers.

Not that he’d let you anyway.

Rodgers, after getting left out of a touchdown celebration in their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, hilariously celebrated by himself in the end zone of Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers’ late flex

Rodgers found receiver Robert Tonyan for a stellar 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Monday night, which gave the Packers a commanding 13-3 lead.

The team, naturally, started celebrating in the end zone and flexing for a camera.

Rodgers, though, was still down field and missed the party. So after everyone else had turned to start running back to the sidelines, Rodgers hilariously jogged in from the side and flexed for the camera by himself.

Fans, obviously, loved it.

Me in the security camera at CVS as a grown adult pic.twitter.com/9CuocqJNuD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2020

Rodgers has been hitting the gym 💪



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/1Ic9S1NnTN — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 6, 2020

When you fire off a great tweet and it gets two likes. pic.twitter.com/8bLUXDoRO1 — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 6, 2020

Never change Aaron Rodgers 😅 pic.twitter.com/lY2kE3BvF5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 6, 2020

Lol. None of them give a damn about Aaron. pic.twitter.com/9sMdI2kVrn — Cian (@Cianaf) October 6, 2020

I can't quite figure out why people dislike Aaron Rodgers... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NbaxSrbMox — Dave Berger (@DBergerHockey) October 6, 2020

As diehard of a Bears fan as I am, I think I just witnessed the greatest Flex in NFL history by none other than #AaronRodgers. Haha, Too Funny!pic.twitter.com/pI4OwUa6Ge — Eddie Dantes (@Eddie_Dantes) October 6, 2020

Aaron Rodgers did that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g67H6uoQLA — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 6, 2020

Say what you will about the flex, but Rodgers more than earned it on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers still got his flex in, even though he had to do it alone. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) More

