Aaron Rodgers hilariously celebrates TD alone in 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Falcons

Ryan Young
Writer

Don’t celebrate without Aaron Rodgers

Not that he’d let you anyway.  

Rodgers, after getting left out of a touchdown celebration in their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, hilariously celebrated by himself in the end zone of Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers’ late flex

Rodgers found receiver Robert Tonyan for a stellar 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Monday night, which gave the Packers a commanding 13-3 lead.

The team, naturally, started celebrating in the end zone and flexing for a camera.

Rodgers, though, was still down field and missed the party. So after everyone else had turned to start running back to the sidelines, Rodgers hilariously jogged in from the side and flexed for the camera by himself.

Fans, obviously, loved it.

Say what you will about the flex, but Rodgers more than earned it on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers still got his flex in, even though he had to do it alone. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

