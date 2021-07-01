Aaron Rodgers gives hilarious film review of Tom Brady's first 'The Match' outing

Rodgers gives hilarious film review of Tom Brady's first 'The Match' outing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The next edition of "The Match" is Tuesday, which will feature Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson playing against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Brady and Mickelson were paired in last year's golf tournament but lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Even in defeat, Brady had a couple viral moments, including his pants ripping and a sweet shot from over 100 yards out for eagle on a par 5.

In the latest trash talk between Brady and Rodgers ahead of Tuesday's competition, the Green Bay Packers quarterback did his own film review of some notable Brady moments from last year's outing.

It's pretty funny.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Rodgers lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game last season. Will the Packers quarterback get a small bit of revenge Tuesday? Either way, it should be a very entertaining match.