Aaron Rodgers has high praise for new Bears OC Luke Getsy

The Bears found their new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, and Chicago is hoping it’s a recipe for success for quarterback Justin Fields and the offense.

Getsy comes from Green Bay, where he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and spent plenty of time with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had nothing but praise for Getsy and former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was recently hired by the Broncos as their new head coach.

“It’s fun coming to work,” Rodgers said, “and it’s because those guys have such a great presence in front of the room. So I think both Hack and Getsy can relate to the guys, they’re younger. …They can both lead and be in front of a room and captivate an audience.”

Aaron Rodgers gives nice endorsement of #Packers off. coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and QB coach Luke Getsy. Would Rodgers follow Hack to the #Broncos if he got the job? #BroncosCountry @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/5nbt6J0S4w — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) January 25, 2022

There’s a belief that Rodgers could’ve played his last game with the Packers, where it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he followed Hackett to Denver. Meanwhile, Getsy gets his opportunity to serve as offensive coordinator and a first-time play caller in the NFL. Simply put, there’s a lot of change on the way in Green Bay.

Getsy has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Packers, serving in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. He joined the organization in 2014 as a quality control coach. From there, he’s coached the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being elevated to the passing game coordinator in 2020.

