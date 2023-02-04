Aaron Rodgers hearing from Raiders fans at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders fans are doing their part to recruit quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told Amanda Bailonis of CBS Sports that he’s heard mostly from Raiders fans at the annual golf event in California.

“Fans are amazing. A lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year…it’s been fun,” Rodgers said Saturday. “Just going to say the predominant team we hear as we’re walking is Raiders. A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments. We’re having some fun with it.”

Could Rodgers follow Davante Adams to Las Vegas?

The four-time MVP is still deciding his football future. He could stay in Green Bay, retire from the NFL or ask for a trade. The Raiders, who are expected to move on from Derek Carr, could be one of the top suitors if Rodgers does in fact become available.

Adams has already started his campaign to get Rodgers to Vegas. Having a chance to play with Adams for at least one more season could be an appealing way for the future Hall of Famer to end his playing career, but it remains unclear what Rodgers and the Packers want to do for 2023.

Here’s one such Raider fan recruiting Rodgers at Pebble Beach:

