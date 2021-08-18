Aaron Rodgers: ‘Hasn’t been a big push’ for Packers to sign Clay Matthews

A gathering of friends turned into a FaceTime call, which turned into a series of social media posts, but the whole thing was more of a joke than a serious suggestion.

This is how Aaron Rodgers explained the Instagram posts suggesting the Green Bay Packers should bring back outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Let Rodgers tell the story.

“Friday night, I was with Dave (Bakhtiari) and his lovely fiance, Frankie, and the Cobbs. And we had a question about Clay that came up, because Clay just moved from California. So we got Clay on FaceTime. Those conversations turned into a social media post. There hasn’t been, I don’t think, a big push from any of us to sign him. We didn’t even talk ball. We were just BS-ing with him. Having a good conversation. He’s a big farmer now, kind of like Jordy. He’s probably got that strength to play but I don’t think he’s thought about football for a while.”

There you have it.

Rodgers did reiterate his desire to be involved in more conversations about the personnel that directly affects his job, but trying to get the Packers to sign Matthews probably wasn’t a part of the process.

It’s certainly possible, based on Rodgers’ telling of the story, that Matthews wanted the social media posts as a joke, especially after Rodgers got Cobb back to Green Bay via trade to start training camp.

Matthews left the Packers following the 2018 season. He played one season with the Los Angeles Rams but didn’t play in the NFL in 2020.

