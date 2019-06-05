Aaron Rodgers has a great burn for QBs who beat him chugging beer

Though he’s Wisconsin’s quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is not adept at chugging beer.

We all found this out when Rodgers was at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. His left tackle David Bakhtiari made it a bit of a tradition getting the Bucks crowd fired up by pounding a beer or three on the video screen. When Rodgers tried ... nope.

That led to a new viral challenge, of NFL quarterbacks showing they can slam beers, even though Rodgers can’t. Matthew Stafford was first. Then Patrick Mahomes. And Josh Allen. Mitch Trubisky too. Even Tom Brady, who leads such a healthy lifestyle he has never had a strawberry, threw back a beer with Stephen Colbert.

It’s all in fun. As was Rodgers’ fantastic retort.

Aaron Rodgers has a great response

Rodgers was joking when he had a message for the beer-chugging quarterbacks around the league out to shame him.

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent they can say they’re better than me at,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com.

Ouch. Even if Rodgers, a two-time MVP and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, can’t chug beer, he can tell a good joke.

Rodgers’ teammate goes viral

The beer chugging gave some viral fame to Bakhtiari, a rarity for an offensive lineman.

“I was always pretty good at chugging beer,” Bakhtiari said, according to Wood. “I wouldn’t say I’m the greatest of all time; well, maybe I am. I think if there’s a Mount Rushmore, my face should be up there. I don’t think it should be the main one, you never know. I’m definitely close.”

Not many folks will challenge Bakhtiari to a beer-drinking contest. Rodgers is fair game though, sick burns and all.

Aaron Rodgers is good at throwing a football, not so good at slamming beers. (Getty Images)

