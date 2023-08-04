Aaron Rodgers: To go into the Hall of Fame at the end of the road is going to be pretty special

The Jets toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as they arrived in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday. Aaron Rodgers spent time wandering through the bust room, studying some of the 362 Hall of Famers already enshrined.

Nine new Hall of Famers will be inducted Saturday, including former Jets Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko.

Five years after he retires, Rodgers will see his bust in Canton as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He said in an interview from the sideline with NBC on Thursday night that he thought about his bust being in the Hall as he read the names and studied the faces of the greats who have come before him.

"It did. Yeah, it did," Rodgers told Mike Tirico. "I've been a fan of the league since I had a memory and there's been so many incredible players that I've played against that are in the Hall. Tonight, DeMarcus Ware, Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, played against all three of those guys. That's what happens when you've been around as long as I have. But it's a special place, so much great history.

"I've said this before: I grew up wearing out this old VHS tape of Super Bowl highlights, so I've been in love with the game since as long as I can remember, and this is always what I wanted to do. So, to be able to still be doing it, and to have this fun, new opportunity here and to have 18 great years in Green Bay with such a storied franchise and then to have one day have that at the end of the road is going to be pretty special."

Rodgers, though, said earlier this week that he views his arrival in New York as a "few-year partnership" with the Jets. His contract runs through 2025.