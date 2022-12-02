Aaron Rodgers had limited practice Friday, has no designation for Sunday

The Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari. They will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bakhtiari had an appendectomy today, the team announced.

That’s not good news for Rodgers, who has injuries to his right thumb and a rib.

Rodgers had another limited practice Friday, after missing Wednesday’s work, and he has exited the practice report. He will play Sunday against the Bears.

Coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice that the Packers wouldn’t play Rodgers if they had any reservations.

“I think if we have any reservation that would be, I mean, if he can’t protect himself, he won’t be out there,” LaFleur said, via Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) practiced again Friday and officially is questionable.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) also is questionable. He was a limited participant all week. Safety Darnell Savage (foot) missed practice all week and is doubtful.

Running backs Aaron Jones (shin/glute) and AJ Dillon (quadricep) were limited participants all week but neither received a designation.

