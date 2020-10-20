Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh exchanged some pleasantries after Sunday’s game in Tampa. Rodgers previously said that the issues between the two of them go back a long time.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said that he had hoped to bury the hatchet with the guy who once buried his cleat into Rogers’ lower leg.

“There was a little conversation in the third quarter, and this is where I say sometimes it goes to slightly more cordial after its hostile, I was under the impression we were going to have a conversation after the game,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. ” It was one of those, hey, I’m old, you’re old, let’s talk some things out. I don’t know if he ran off the field after the game. I didn’t see him after the game.”

Rodgers was disappointed that Suh didn’t show.

“I was looking forward to that conversation,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t think it was going, like, look, I’m not going to fight Ndamukong Suh. . . . After all these years playing together we’ve never had that conversation off the field. I think it would be interesting.”

It definitely would be interesting. Suh, however, probably prefers to have blind hatred for Rodgers, since it makes it easier to pin the proverbial ears back and go after him. Indeed, whatever was motivating Suh on Sunday worked.

He performed like he did in his prime, and Suh may have to bring that fire if/when these teams cross paths again in the postseason. The last thing he needs is to reach some sort of understanding with Rodgers that would make Suh less inclined to bring that same fire in January.

Aaron Rodgers had hoped to bury hatchet with Ndamukong Suh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk