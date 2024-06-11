Aaron Rodgers, Haason Reddick both miss start of Jets' mandatory minicamp with unexcused absences

Tuesday is the first day of Jets mandatory minicamp, but two star players are not in attendance.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and edge rusher Haason Reddick have unexcused absences.

Both players are subject to the CBA fine schedule, which fines players nearly $17,000 for missing the first day, about $34,000 for missing day two, and roughly $51,000 for missing the third day of minicamp.

While Saleh wouldn’t confirm specifically, Reddick’s absence is all but certainly due to his desire for a new contract following this offseason’s trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Spoke to him over the weekend. Appreciate the dialogue," Saleh said of Reddick. "He’s in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know, but he’s choosing to sit out this one, unexcused."

Reddick has played seven pro seasons, and while his career got off to a slower start as the Arizona Cardinals moved him around in their defensive scheme, his career took off when he was moved to a full-time pass rusher. Over the last four seasons, Reddick has totaled 50.5 sacks, tallying double-digit sacks every year.

But Reddick has made his desire for a new deal known, which is part of the reason why the Eagles felt comfortable trading a player who made two Pro Bowls in two seasons with the team.

"The guy’s a great dude," Saleh added about Reddick. "He’s been in multiple places and played at a high level in multiple places. He’s a pro, a seasoned vet, and he’s the last guy I’m worried about on whether or not he’ll be ready to play football. He knows what he needs to do to get himself ready."

Rodgers, meanwhile, has "an event that was very important to him," which will seemingly keep him away from camp for at least a few days.

While Rodgers’ absence isn’t contract-related, it’s certainly notable that a quarterback who missed virtually all of the 2023 season with an Achilles injury has elected not to partake in minicamp.

"Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started. He’s been very good in communication," Saleh said. "He’s been here the entire time. It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated."

While Saleh said that selfishly he wishes that every player was in attendance, he chose to look at the bright side and see Rodgers’ absence as an opportunity for backup Tyrod Taylor to get first-team reps.

"For Aaron, one he’s been here for the entire offseason program, which has been great. This is a great opportunity too for Tyrod to get reps with the ones over the next couple of days," Saleh said. "As far as Aaron, He’s been in the league for a while, he’s played at a very high level. I think it will be more beneficial for Tyrod than a loss for Aaron, if that makes sense."