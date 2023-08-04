Aaron Rodgers gushes over Jets, compares Garrett Wilson to DaVante Adams during Hall of Fame Game

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers may not have been playing in the Jets’ first preseason game, but he was definitely cheerleading for them.

On the sidelines in his Jets hat and a headset for most of the game, Rodgers was overlooking the young and up-and-coming players who will fill out the team’s depth going into the new season.

During the Jets-Browns Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Rodgers was asked by the NBC broadcast about his feelings toward his new team.

“I love our team. I love the guys we got, I love the men and women who work for the organization. It's a fun environment,” he said. “When there’s a big time change in your life you can resist it or you can just jump in and surrender to the process and all the newness of it.

“It’s been a lot of fun being around these young guys. Being around a team that’s really hungry that had some success last year, obviously finished rough, but the pieces are in place. [Jets coach Robert Saleh] has done an incredible job of putting a staff together that encourages these guys, pushes these guys, and holds them accountable. I’m just a cog in that wheel. I know my role and it’s an important one but I’m excited to get the live ones going.”

A big piece that Rodgers mentioned is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The 23-year-old won the Offensive Rookie of the Year a season ago, and will look to build on that with a future Hall of Famer throwing to him.

Rodgers was asked about his current No. 17 and how he stacks up to another No. 17 he used to throw to.

“Garrett, what an amazing kid. I have so much love and respect for DaVante [Adams], I feel like he’s the best receiver in the league. So I don’t say this lightly but there are definitely traits that this 17 has that that special 17 has as well,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going to put him in that category yet because DaVante is in a category all by himself.

“But Garrett has the potential to really be special in this league for a long time because he has all the right things you need. He’s got the incredible talent, an incredible work ethic and he’s a friggin’ great kid. He’s a good human being, he cares about it. Carries himself the right way, carries himself like a seasoned vet but has a humility you love to see from young players.”

Neither Rodgers or Wilson played in Thursday’s game but there’s a chance Jets fans will see them working in a preseason game soon. New York’s next preseason game isn’t until Aug. 12, but even if the veteran quarterback doesn’t suit up, Week 1 is just about a month away.