Aaron Rodgers guest starring as 'Jeopardy!' host on 'The Conners,' prompting speculation about future

Aaron Rodgers will reprise his role as the host of "Jeopardy!," but this time it will come on a different television program. Rodgers will make an appearance on the ABC show "The Conners," where he will act as the current host of "Jeopardy!"

The episode revolves around Laurie Metcalf's character "Jackie Harris" appearing on "Jeopardy!" Her character believes she has exceptional chemistry with Rodgers, who is hosting "Jeopardy!"

Big guest stars, big events, AND two proposals?! 😮 Don’t miss the final two episodes of this season of #TheConners starting on May 12, with guest stars Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/UfpRLD4Yf6 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 8, 2021

Rodgers should have some experience in the role. He hosted "Jeopardy!" for a few weeks as the program looks for another host following the death of Alex Trebek. Rodgers acquitted himself well during that audition, and some believe he has a shot to be the next host of the show.

Aaron Rodgers feuding with Packers

The timing of Rodgers' cameo comes at an interesting time. Rodgers is currently feuding with the Green Bay Packers, and is reportedly trying to force his way off the team. If the Packers won't trade Rodgers, there was rumors Rodgers could sit out or retire.

While that might be hard to believe, Rodgers seems legitimately interested in becoming the next "Jeopardy!" host. There are at least some who believe he would walk away from football to take on that role.

The fact that ABC allowed Rodgers to guest star as the host of "Jeopardy!" should only fuel more speculation Rodgers could become the permanent host. It's possible this is all a big coincidence and "The Conners" just so happened to film this episode at the same time Rodgers was filling in at "Jeopardy!" It's also possible ABC hand picked Rodgers to make this cameo, which could hint at how the network is feeling about Rodgers becoming the full-time host.

All of this could wind up being nothing. But the timing of Rodgers' guest appearance will — at the very least — keep the rumors alive that Rodgers is serious about leaving the NFL to host "Jeopardy!"

