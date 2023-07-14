Aaron Rodgers gripes 'Hard Knocks' was 'forced' down Jets' throats

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. / Chris Pedota - NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers may be headed into his NFL career's final act and it is a good sign for Jets fans that the aged quarterback is not showing any signs of the delusional, has-been star whose immortal final line was, "I'm ready for my close-up."

No, the new Jets quarterback was anything but pleased when he was asked about the cameras of HBO's "Hard Knocks" coming to Florham Park for a behind-the-scenes expose on his first training camp outside of Green Bay.

Speaking at the American Century championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Rodgers told a local news station that the only thing he enjoyed about the program was the "voice of God, who narrates it," actor Liev Schreiber, and that he hopes to get to meet him.

Other than that, he was displeased.

“Look, I understand the appeal with us," Rodgers said. "Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad.

"They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”

The Jets, who appeared on the show 13 years ago, were selected to be featured by NFL and NFL Films this week, just as the Green Bay Packers president predicted, as they did not meet the requirements to be able to say no as Gang Green has not made the playoffs in the past two seasons, did not have a first-year head coach, and had not been featured in the last decade.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Robert Saleh indicated during OTAs he would not be interested in: "I know there's several teams that would love for 'Hard Knocks' to be in their building, we're just not one of them."

The hope is Rodgers will come up big on the small screen, with the appearance on "Hard Knocks" being a minor inconvenience and a mere footnote on a successful season.