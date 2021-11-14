Aaron Rodgers greeted by Packers fans with cheers, applause upon return from COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers got a warm reception upon his return.

Rodgers was among the first of the Green Bay Packers to emerge from the tunnel at Lambeau Field both for warmups and ahead of pregame introductions Sunday, and was greeted each team with cheers and applause. The defense got the spotlight during the actual introductions, so Rodgers’ name was never announced.

But if fans have hard feelings toward the Packers quarterback, they weren’t apparent. As has been the case for the last decade-plus, his No. 12 was the jersey of choice for most fans in and around Lambeau Field. When Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 41-yard completion on the third play of the game, the Lambeau Field crowd erupted in a roar.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rodgers missed last week’s game in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. When asked directly in August if he’d been vaccinated, Rodgers said he’d been “immunized” and describing unvaccinated teammates as “those guys,” though it was revealed last week that Rodgers elected not to receive a vaccination.

He also peddled misinformation when explaining his decision to not get vaccinated, claiming he was allergic to ingredients in the mRNA vaccines and saying he had concerns about very rare potential side effects with the Johnson & Johnson shot. After consulting with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Rodgers said he took homeopathic remedies including Ivermectin, a horse dewormer that the CDC has warned against taking as a COVID-19 treatment.

The three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have been proven to be at least 70% effective in preventing illness, and upwards of 90% effective in preventing severe cases. Studies also suggest that booster shots, which are available for certain segments of the population, increase those efficacy rates.

Rodgers lost an endorsement from Prevea Health, a Wisconsin healthcare company, but most of his sponsors have stood by him. State Farm, for whom Rodgers has become synonymous because of his ads, said while it didn’t agree with some of his statements, “we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

