Aaron Rodgers, Packers roll past Vikings to clinch No. 1 seed in NFC

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially locked down the top seed in the NFC and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it.

The Packers rolled to an easy win over the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on a frigid night at Lambeau Field. The win marked the Packers’ fifth straight and officially clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Packers made it into the red zone on all but one of their drives in the first half, but their first four stalled out — resulting in a pair of field goals. It wasn’t until just before halftime that Rodgers found the end zone, hitting Allen Lazard for a perfect 20-yard score in the corner to go up 13-0.

Rodgers mounted one last quick 63-second drive just before halftime, which he capped by hitting Davante Adams for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 20-0 lead.

Though the Vikings had their chances in the first half, they struggled to get any offense going whatsoever without quarterback Kirk Cousins, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Backup Sean Mannion — who hadn’t made a start since the 2019 season — led the Vikings to just four first downs and 70 total yards in the first half. The bulk of that offense came on their final drive, where Greg Joseph drilled a 51-yard field goal to put the Vikings on the board.

Green Bay scored on its first drive of the second half after a short AJ Dillon touchdown run, which all but put the game out of reach. The Packers cruised to the 27-point win, thanks to another Dillon run in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers finished throwing 29-of-38 for 288 yards and two touchdowns. 211 of his passing yards came in the first half, a new season-high for the reigning league MVP. Adams finished with 136 receiving yards on 11 catches with his touchdown, and Lazard had 65 yards on five catches with his score. Dillon ended the night with 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches.

Mannion went 22-of-36 for 189 yards in the loss. He did throw his first career touchdown pass at the end of the third quarter after he found K.J. Osborn for a 14-yard score. Mannion was also the Vikings’ leading rusher with 14 yards, one more than Dalvin Cook had.

The win for Green Bay not only gives them the top seed in the NFC, but it also clinches a playoff berth for the Philadelphia Eagles – who beat the Washington Football Team 20-16 earlier in the day. The Vikings have now been eliminated from the postseason for the second year in a row.

If the season ended tomorrow, the Packers would face the winner of a wild-card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. If Rodgers can keep things going like he did on Sunday night, they’re going to be tough to get past at Lambeau Field come late January.