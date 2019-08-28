Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QBs dress as 'Happy Gilmore' characters
It's that time of year near the end of the preseason when NFL teams (not named the New England Patriots) can let their hair down and have a little fun.
For Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, that means dressing up as characters from "Happy Gilmore."
The two-time NFL MVP and the three other quarterbacks on the roster, Deshone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins, donned the iconic costumes from the cult classic for the team's annual Welcome Back Luncheon on Wednesday.
While Happy, his caddie and Chubbs Peterson all look pretty spot-on, Rodgers definitely steals the show (as he usually does) with his perfect Hal The Orderly Guy.
For reference, and because there's no bad time to watch this: