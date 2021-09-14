Aaron Rodgers has a good excuse for his first interception vs. Saints

Aaron Rodgers had the worst game of his life in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, failing to find the end zone while throwing a couple of ugly interceptions while being thoroughly outplayed by his opponents in black and gold. But the Green Bay Packers quarterback wants a mulligan for his first giveaway — or at least some pity. He shared his side of the story on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions. … That one was entirely due to the double-nut-shot I took. Right before throwing it, I took a left clothesline and somebody with a right cross,” Rodgers said. “I guess I’ve got to overcome that.”

It’s a tough break for Rodgers, but it was a nice moment for Saints rookie Paulson Adebo, who can now say he picked off a Hall of Fame-bound quarterback the first time he stepped on an NFL field. Green Bay’s offensive line will need to do a better job protecting the franchise’s crown jewel if they want to avoid more ugly outings like this.

