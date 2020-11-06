Aaron Rodgers goes deep to sink undermanned 49ers

Aaron Rodgers was effective throwing deep, completing 4 of his 6 attempts for 171 yards and 2 TD. Rodgers leads the NFL in deep completions (20) and yards (774) this season, and has gained +50.6 total EPA on deep passes (+20.5 more than any other QB).#GBvsSF | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/UzNLpYBFsa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2020





Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit four big plays down the field to help power a 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Three of the four went to Davante Adams, who finished with 173 receiving yards, and the fourth resulted in a 52-yard touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

According to Next Gen Stats, Rodgers completed four of his six attempts thrown over 20 yards in the air, resulting in 171 yards and two scores.

The Packers got going early with a 36-yard score from Rodgers to Adams on the first drive, extending the offense’s streak to eight straight games with a score on the opening possession.

Rodgers said the Packers got favorable matchups with Adams, matching good playcalls to the coverage, and Rodgers didn’t hesitate to take advantage. Three of Adams’ 10 catches gained at least 30 yards, including a 49-yarder that Rodgers believed could have been a touchdown had he thrown the ball a little further inside. Adams tried to tightrope the sideline but eventually went out of bounds. The Packers scored a few plays later.

Late in the first half, the Packers got Valdes-Scantling in a one-on-one matchup down the field and Rodgers hit him behind the coverage for a 52-yard score, extending the Packers’ lead to 21-3.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers and Adams helped set up a field goal when Adams won from the slot and Rodgers hit him with a perfect ball for 34 yards on third down.

According to Next Gen Stats, Rodgers has more deep completions and a higher EPA on deep throws than any other quarterback in the NFL this season.

Rodgers’ only two incompletions on passes thrown over 20 yards in the air were a nice pass breakup from Emmanuel Mosley while covering Adams in the first quarter and an overthrow of Adams in the scramble drill, also in the first quarter.

Rodgers finished the contest completing 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His passer rating was 147.2, the second-highest from Rodgers this season. He has 24 touchdown passes through eight games.