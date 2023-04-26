Aaron Rodgers has a goal to help Zach Wilson ‘get his confidence back’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, poses for a picture while Jets’ owner Woody Johnson gestures after a news conference at the Jets’ training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. | Seth Wenig, Associated Press

Since news broke Monday about the long-awaited trade sending quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, a popular side story has revolved around what will happen to Zach Wilson.

Social media users have jokingly brought up a moment from January when Wilson — responding to reports at the time that the Jets would seek to bring in a veteran quarterback to steady the position — said he would “make that dude’s life (obscenity) in practice every day,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Well, Rodgers had his own response to that quote when it was brought up by a reporter Wednesday during his introductory press conference in New York.

“He’s gonna make my life (obscenity) in practice, and I’m gonna make his life heaven off the field,” Rodgers joked, according to several reports.

The 18-year NFL veteran, though, added that he hopes to help the embattled Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 draft who was benched twice last season.

“Part of my goal here is to help him get his confidence back,” Rodgers said, per the NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

Wilson, who starred at BYU and Corner Canyon High before entering the NFL, was a Day 1 starter for the Jets in the 2021 season, and at times during his rookie campaign, the quarterback showed flashes of his lofty potential.

But after an injury sidelined him during the early weeks of his sophomore season in 2022, Wilson struggled through much of the year and eventually was benched twice in favor of less ballyhooed quarterbacks on the Jets’ roster.

That prompted plenty of criticism of the 23-year-old pro quarterback, even while Jets brass, like head coach Robert Saleh, professed they weren’t giving up on him.

Wilson, who’s now expected to back up the four-time NFL MVP Rodgers, has two years left on his rookie contract with the Jets.

The two quarterbacks faced each other during the 2022 regular season, when New York beat Green Bay 27-10.

Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 118 yards in the game as the Jets’ offense was powered by its rushing attack, which put up 179 yards. Rodgers, meanwhile, completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

“They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The quarterbacks are now teammates after the Jets traded for Rodgers. | Matt Ludtke, Associated Press

On Tuesday, team general manager Joe Douglas expressed optimism that Rodgers’ addition will be a good thing for Wilson, giving him a chance to learn from one of the game’s greats.

“Zach’s ceiling is unlimited. The opportunity to shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame QB will be a great opportunity and experience,” Douglas said, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

Before Wilson’s rookie season, the Packers and Jets held a join practice before a preseason game between the two teams. Since then, Wilson and Rodgers have reportedly struck up a friendship.

“If I could spend more time with him and just keep asking him questions, I would,” Wilson said at the time, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Now, he’ll get that chance as Rodgers’ teammate.

Rodgers, for his part, appears to be embracing the opportunity to mentor Wilson. In January, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers had some advice for the young quarterback.

“I think he’s super talented,” Rodgers said of Wilson, as previously reported by the Deseret News. “I think a little humility is good for all of us, at various times in our careers.”