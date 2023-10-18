Aaron Rodgers gives recovery update, says there’s ‘critical markers’ he still has to hit

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his usual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and gave an update on his recovery from his Achilles tear.

He also wanted to tell everyone to “cool our jets a little bit” in regards to speculation that he could return much sooner than initially anticipated, especially after his minor throwing session before the Jets’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Via Pro Football Talk:

Rodgers said the throwing session was important “for me to feel more normal” and that his rehab is ahead of schedule, but “let’s just cool our jets a little bit” when it comes to planning for him to wear a Jets helmet again. “We’re kind of way ahead in just even saying that,” Rodgers said. “They’re just markers. You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker’s gonna be jogging. And then another marker’s gonna be going through a pregame workout, probably, and get on a practice field. All of these are gonna take time. There’s critical markers I have to hit.”

There was also a thought from CBS Sports’ injury expert Marty Jaramillo that Rodgers could return potentially as early as Week 15 thanks to the speed bridge technique that was used in his surgery.

While there are certainly some that would love to see Rodgers return this season, it’s still far from a guarantee he does. In the meantime, he’ll continue to support the team in any way he can while Zach Wilson continues the lead the charge. The Jets are 3-3 entering their bye week, just a half-game out of a playoff spot with games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders following the week off.

