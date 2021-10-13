Aaron Rodgers gives Joe Burrow advice on how to stay in the NFL for a long time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about staying healthy. Since taking over as the team's starter in 2008, Rodgers rarely misses games. There's a reason for that, and Rodgers happily shared that secret with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow following their Week 5 matchup.

Rodgers' advice: When you take off and run, make sure you slide! Rodgers shared that tidbit on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"I'm a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he's TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE" ~@AaronRodgers12 on playing against @JoeyB for the first time pic.twitter.com/gxFYX0Epqn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2021

Rodgers' full comment read:

"I'm a Joe Burrow fan. I enjoy the way he goes about his business. I enjoy the way he plays with confidence. I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I have told other quarterbacks from time to time. Slide! Slide! I said, 'You're too damn talented. You've got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league.' Just, sometimes, you gotta slide."

Rodgers said he would share that advice with pretty much every quarterback, though he considers Lamar Jackson an exception to that rule. As Rodgers explained: "He's so damn fast and talented and strong running the ball, man. If he can keep running like that for a lot of years, Lamar, you don't need to slide."

Joe Burrow went to hospital after big hit

Burrow should probably listen to Rodgers' advice. Following the Bengals' 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers, Burrow went to the hospital with a throat contusion. He remained in the hospital overnight and was released Monday.

Burrow took at least one massive hit during the contest. It came on a scramble in which Burrow refused to slide.

Joe Burrow is down. Takes a huge shot!#NFL pic.twitter.com/CzEFbST7jZ — Allen Lively (@AllenLivelyLOF) October 10, 2021

It's unclear if Burrow hurt his throat on that play, though it's still probably smart for him to take better care of his body.

In his second season, Burrow, 24, has taken a big step forward. He's completed 71.7 percent of his passes, and thrown 11 touchdowns against six interceptions.

That performance has Bengals fans dreaming of Burrow eventually leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title. It's possible Burrow can deliver that, but he needs to stay healthy in order to hit that ceiling.