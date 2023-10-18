Aaron Rodgers gets candid about his recovery from Achilles injury
Aaron Rodgers discusses the progress in his recovery from Achilles injury.
Aaron Rodgers discusses the progress in his recovery from Achilles injury.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
An injury scare prompted more criticism of the field conditions at MetLife Stadium — this time from a Jets player.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
Ramsey had knee surgery in late July and wasn't supposed to return until December.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
The league may soon start penalizing another tackling technique.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
The different ways the Jets and Giants handled crucial goal-line situations Sunday shows the difference in the teams' directions
For a second time in the last month, one of the industry’s most prominent figures has proposed a plan that could reshape and potentially upend the current college athletics model.
A half-decade into his career and we are still waiting for Zion Williamson to reach such great heights ... or at the very least a lot of games played.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Renee Miller dissects the good, bad and ugly in fantasy football in Week 6 and what it means going forward.