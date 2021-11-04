Aaron Rodgers gave Jordan Love and Brian Gutekunst a gift | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm discuss how Aaron Rodgers missing time due to COVID-19 will give the Packers backup quarterback and general manager an opportunity to show that Love is ready to take over as Green Bay's starting quarterback, if Love plays well Sunday against the Chiefs in Kansas City.