Aaron Rodgers gave Jordan Love and Brian Gutekunst a gift | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr.'s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if he and Mayfield can move forward together. The latest firestorm involving Beckham came Tuesday when Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn't throw the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.