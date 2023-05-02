Aaron Rodgers: Garrett Wilson “pretty similar” to Davante Adams

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is familiarizing himself with the Jets after last week’s trade sent him to the AFC East team and part of that process has included throwing with his new teammates.

One of those teammates is Garrett Wilson, who won the offensive rookie of the year award after being picked in the first round last year and who has made a strong early impression on Rodgers. Wilson wears No. 17 for the Jets, which is the same number Davante Adams wore with the Packers and Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that he sees other similarities between the two receivers.

“He’s a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like ‘wow.’ . . . His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks,” Rodgers said. “There’s another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody. The explosiveness in and out of breaks, the 17 here, is pretty similar.”

Rodgers and Adams had a lot of success together in Green Bay and the Jets will be hoping that the Rodgers-Wilson partnership bears the same kind of fruit.

