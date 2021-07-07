Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, participating in a made-for-TV golf event on Tuesday with Tom Brady, eventually was asked by commentators about his status with the team, after about four hours on the course.

“I don’t know,” he said of his future in Green Bay. “We’ll see. We’ll see, won’t we?”

Then asked about September 12, Rodgers didn’t seem to recognize the significance of the date. He was told that’s when the Packers open the regular season.

“Ohhhhh. Yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

He smiled through all of it. Packers fans surely aren’t in the mood for smiling. With three weeks to go until training camp opening, the time is coming for concrete answers, not beautiful mysteries.

Aaron Rodgers on his future with Packers: “I don’t know, we’ll see” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk