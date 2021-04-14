Aaron Rodgers's funny reaction to 'Jeopardy!' contestants failing to answer Packers question
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned more laughs Tuesday as he continued his Jeopardy! guest-hosting gig. Just two clues into the game, the three-time NFL MVP was faced with the reality that none of the contestants knew much about the team he has played with for 16 seasons.
The second clue of the night was a $400 one, under the category of Title Waves. “In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies,” Rodgers read. Unfortunately, none of the contestants even attempted the correct response.
An exasperated Rodgers replied, “Green Bay Packers!”
Viewers were equally as stunned as Rodgers, with several taking to Twitter. Some even thought Rodgers’s reaction was reminiscent of beloved former host Alex Trebek.
Aaron Rodgers was as disappointed with the contestants missing a Green Bay Packers clue as Trebek was when they missed a Canada one. #Jeopardy
— Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) April 13, 2021
I love the shade @AaronRodgers12 threw at the #Jeopardy contestants who didn't ring in when the correct response was the Green Bay Packers. Come on, folks!
— Robert Kelchen (@rkelchen) April 13, 2021
Are you kidding me?!? Even I knew it was The Packers #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/BYKN6cYbUp
— roxanne (@i2oxanne) April 13, 2021
I’m embarrassed for them, @AaronRodgers12 🤦🏻♀️ #fail #jeopardy #jeopardyfail pic.twitter.com/7mzTtbak14
— Molly Hogan (@MiMiHogan) April 14, 2021
Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was very impressed with Rodgers work. He believes there may even be an opportunity for the QB to find a second career as a game-show host.
Unfortunately, Rodgers time as a fill-in comes to a close on Friday and he’ll have to get back to his regular job as a football player and cheese-hat maker.
The disappointment Aaron Rodgers must’ve felt when no one got the Green Bay Packers’ question right. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QqHuMoHgvE
— Sarah Razner (@misssarahrazner) April 13, 2021
Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.
