Aaron Rodgers: Florida State should have gotten in the College Football Playoff over Texas

Seemingly everyone tied to the sport has weighed in on the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to award the fourth and final spot in this year’s playoff field to Alabama — not Florida State.

Coaches, players current and former, administrators and analysts have all chimed in, as have elected officials (some of whom are threatening legal action against the playoff).

Now, one of the NFL’s biggest stars has offered his opinion.

REQUIRED READING: Split national championship for FSU football? At least one AP voter open to it | Toppmeyer

In his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN on Tuesday, injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered his support to the Seminoles, who became the first undefeated team from a Power Five conference to ever miss out on the playoff.

“I think they should have gotten in,” Rodgers said.

For Rodgers, there’s at least some emotional connection to Florida State.

Though he was born and raised in northern California, Rodgers said Tuesday the Seminoles were his team growing up. As the 40-year-old Rodgers was a child and teenager, and even into his college years, Florida State was one of the top programs in the sport, winning national championships in 1993 and 1999 and finishing ranked in the top five in 14 consecutive seasons from 1987-2000.

It wasn’t Alabama, though, that Rodgers felt should have gotten excluded on Florida State’s behalf. Instead, he said it should have been Texas, punctuating his take with a “horns down” hand gesture. Of course, the Longhorns had a head-to-head victory over Alabama in Week 2 in Tuscaloosa, making it nearly impossible to exclude Texas following its 49-21 Big 12 championship victory over Oklahoma State.

As such, both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide (coming off a 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia) made the playoff, with FSU being the odd team out, to the chagrin of most college football fans — Rodgers included.

