Aaron Rodgers flashes 'Horns down,' says Florida State should have made CFP over Texas

During an appearance on Tuesday's Pat McAfree Show, injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers flashed a "Horns down" sign when addressing the College Football Playoff.

Noting that he rooted for Florida State growing in up in northern California, Rodgers said he believed the Seminoles should have qualified for the CFP instead of the Texas Longhorns.

Florida State was ranked No. 5 by the CFP during Sunday's selection show. Texas was ranked No. 3 and will face No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Flashing the symbol drew a reaction from others on the program, too. Watch the moment here:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Aaron Rodgers flashes 'Horns down' in support of Florida State CFP