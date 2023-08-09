What was Aaron Rodgers up to on the first episode of HBO's 'Hard Knocks?'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton.

The first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" aired Tuesday night, profiling the New York Jets and spending plenty of time on their new quarterback, ex-Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had said he wasn't excited about the show coming to training camp and felt the NFL "forced it down our throat." The NFL has the power to compel teams to appear on the show if they meet certain guidelines, and the Jets were one of four teams that fit the bill.

So what did viewers see on Episode 1?

Did Aaron Rodgers cooperate and do sit-down interviews for the show?

Both Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh, neither of whom were thrilled to see their team profiled on Hard Knocks, did sit-down interviews, though they only appeared sparingly in that setting during the opening episode. Rodgers used that time to speak glowingly of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, with whom he worked in Green Bay, and to praise the no-look passing ability of Zach Wilson, the heretofore Jets starter who Rodgers will essentially replace in 2023.

But Rodgers was the centerpiece of the episode, starting with a montage that spliced Rodgers footage with old clips of Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath (including the famous press-conference line where Rodgers noted how "lonely" the franchise's lone Super Bowl trophy appeared).

A tracking shot early in the episode watches Rodgers sauntering out to the practice field with a jam-packed grandstand of fans cheering at the practice facility. The cameras paid close attention to Rodgers during the team's first preseason game in the Hall of Fame Game loss to the Browns last Thursday.

Here's the clever way Hard Knocks addressed Aaron Rodgers' displeasure with the show

Early in the episode, the show uses a snippet of footage in which Rodgers was asked about the show while golfing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, the same interview where he said the show was "forced down our throats, and we've got to deal with it."

"One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God who narrates it," Rodgers said, referring to actor Liev Schreiber. "I hope I get to meet him."

And sure enough, Schreiber not only appears at Jets camp midway through the episode, he arrives in a helicopter.

"Full disclosure, I wanted to drive, but the producers thought a helicopter would be more dramatic," Schreiber says in a perfectly narrated voiceover as the camera shows him emerging from the chopper in slow motion, an excellent moment of levity. "I should have ironed my shirt."

Rodgers tells Schreiber he's been a fan forever, citing his work as a narrator on a previous HBO program, "24/7." During their conversation, Schreiber addresses the elephant in the room.

"So tell me how come nobody wants to do the show?" he asks Rodgers.

"I think we're worried about it being a distraction," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of misnomers about it, I've had a great experience."

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Hard Knocks doesn't shy away from the other elephant in the room, either

The episode includes a look at Rodgers publicly defending Hackett after new Broncos coach Sean Payton was highly critical of Hackett's coaching job in Denver last season.

"When you're around 'Hack' the first time, you think it's an act, because he's 'on' all day long," Rodgers said in an interview for the show. But the more you're around him, you realize how special he is as a human. Our personalities mesh. We're both competitive, but we also both have the balance. He's got an incredible wife and four kids, I have a whole life off the field that's pretty well documented now, some of the things I like to do. We get along like brothers. … But in the end, (we) really love each other."

So how does Aaron Rodgers look in New York Jets camp?

As the show portrays it, he looks really, really good.

Coaches and players gush about Rodgers' performance, both on the practice field and in film sessions. He's routinely shown hitting targets, including one touchdown pass to his teammate on the Packers, Allen Lazard, that sent the offense into a frenzy (including Randall Cobb screaming and running down the practice sideline).

Even Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was effusive in one scene where he's showing practice tape.

"I don't think there's any other human on earth that can make that (expletive) throw," Ulbrich said. "He's our quarterback. He's ours. He's ours. (Expletive) awesome, man."

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) performs stretching drills with quarterback Zach Wilson (2) at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Aaron Rodgers makes a play call to a familiar face that leads to a big play in the Hall of Fame game

Rodgers didn't play in the first exhibition game, but he did have a headset on the sideline, ostensibly communicating with quarterback Zach Wilson. Hard Knocks Microphones catch Rodgers advising Wilson to try throwing it to … stop us if you've heard this before, a former Packers receiver.

"Throw it up to Malik," Rodgers mutters into the headset. "Malik. Go to Malik."

The result? A 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor, who was with the Packers in 2020 and 2021.

No, there were no 'darkness retreat' jokes when the power went out at the game

Alas.

UC Vice Provost Dr. Jack Miner presents Nick Van Exel his official diploma. Van Exel later walked in the public ceremony at Fifth Third Arena.

Five more Wisconsin-centric references

Rodgers and Randall Cobb were standing arm-in-arm as the National Anthem played before the Hall of Fame Game. Cobb, of course, played in Green Bay from 2011-18 alongside Rodgers and then again the past two seasons. Cobb has 532 catches in his Packers career and 47 touchdowns, and the vast majority of that came on throws from Rodgers.

Brookfield native Joe Thomas, who was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later that weekend, briefly visits with Rodgers on the sideline before the Hall of Fame Game.

Marquand Manuel, who played one season with the Packers in 2006, briefly gets some screen time as the Jets safeties coach.

Eagle-eyed Packers fans may have noticed the "All gas, no brakes" expression written on the wall at the practice facility or on the screen during an early-episode presentation between coach Robert Saleh and players. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was famously captured on the sideline using a variation of the expression in 2019, but the phrase does apparently stem from Saleh himself. Saleh and LaFleur worked together as graduate assistants at Central Michigan and are close friends.

A Nick Van Exel sighting? Of course not every minute of the show is dedicated to Rodgers; receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive back Sauce Gardner get some face time, as well. The cameras follow Gardner back to the University of Cincinnati, where he fulfilled a promise to his mom to graduate within a year of leaving for the NFL. At the ceremony, he runs into Kenosha native Van Exel, who was also graduating 30 years after he left the school to pursue his NBA career.

Headed to my graduation from the University of Cincinnati 30 yrs later. What a blessing. Thanks to Dr.Lucky and all the faculty for all the help and my teammates for the motivation. #never2late2BGr8 pic.twitter.com/v9o2e82w3u — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) August 4, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A recap of the first 'Hard Knocks' episode featuring Aaron Rodgers