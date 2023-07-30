Aaron Rodgers fires back at Sean Payton after he criticized his 'favorite' coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

If you come after Aaron Rodgers' favorite coach with criticism, you should be ready for a harsh comeback.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback put new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on notice during a chat with the NFL Network at the New York Jets' training camp practice.

"He needs to keep my coach's names out of his mouth," the Jets' quarterback said in regards to Payton blasting Hackett on his performance last season as Denver's head coach.

Hackett has reunited with Rodgers as the Jets' offensive coordinator in 2023. The two spent three successful years together in Green Bay from 2019-'21.

"On the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers unloads on Sean Payton: "I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."



Rodgers also suggests Payton's comments were a way of providing an excuse in case Denver can't improve. pic.twitter.com/L7FCMtBIKs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

What did Sean Payton say that has Aaron Rodgers so fired up?

In an interview with USA Today, Payton, in regards to Hackett, who lasted just 15 games in Denver as a rookie head coach in 2022, said that "it might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Hackett was fired in Denver with two weeks left in the season. The Broncos were 4-11 at the time. It was a huge disappointment in a season that began with tremendous hype after the trade for Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

The Broncos had the worst scoring offense in the NFL in 2022.

Jets head coach Robert Sales and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talk as quarterback Aaron Rodgers practices during OTAs. Hackett and Rodgers have been reunited in New York after spending three years together in Green Bay (2019-21).

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” said Payton, who spent 16 seasons coaching the New Orleans Saints (2006-21). “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff."

Payton, lured back to coaching after taking a year off, which he spent in the studio with Fox Sports, also criticized the Jets following the trade for Rodgers.

“We’re not doing any of (pomp and circumstance). The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming."

Payton, who has since apologized, said there were "20 dirty hands" for how everything happened in Hackett's 11 months on the job in Denver.

Rodgers said the comments "were very surprising for a coach to do that to another coach."

Then-Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers before a game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9, 2022. The two were extremely close in Green Bay during their three years together.

Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett were close in Green Bay

Payton didn't think Rodgers would let those comments slide, did he?

Rodgers formed a tight bond with Hackett during their three years together in Green Bay and helped the quarterback find his MVP form again in 2020 and 2021. It also led Hackett to earn his first head coaching job in 2022.

Rodgers has seen his fair share of coaches and coordinators come and go during his nearly 20-year NFL career, but Hackett holds a special place in his heart.

"I love Nathaniel Hackett," Rodgers said Sunday. "My love for 'Hack' goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay. (We've) kept in touch. Love him and his family. He's an incredible family man, incredible dad."

Rodgers added that Hackett's approach is "fun," and that "he cares about the guys," with "respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity."

Hackett was hired as the Jets' offensive coordinator a few months before the trade for Rodgers was made official this offseason.

As coordinator in Green Bay, the Packers had the top-ranked scoring offense in 2020 and were No. 10 in 2021. Payton won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints after the 2009 season but has failed to get back since.

"It made me feel bad that someone who's accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year," Rodgers said about Payton and the Broncos. "I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers blasts Sean Payton for remarks about Nathaniel Hackett