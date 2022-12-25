Aaron Rodgers finds Marcedes Lewis with deep ball as Packers knot Dolphins

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The oldtimers were having a day for Green Bay in Miami on Christmas.

Aaron Rodgers, 39, connected with Marcedes Lewis, 38, for a TD in the first half.

The veterans went deep in the third quarter as Rodgers dropped a pass into Lewis, who made a nice grab.

The Dolphins did not challenge the play but on FOX, rules expert Mike Pereira said he believed if Miami had thrown the red flag the play would have been ruled an incomplete pass.

Two plays later, A.J. Dillon was in the end zone and the game was knotted at 20.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

