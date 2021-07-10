Earlier this week, on a different golf course, Aaron Rodgers answered “we’ll see” when asked about his future. Apparently, “we’ll see” will come in a “couple weeks.”

During the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe on Saturday, Rodgers was asked about his future.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said, “and then I’m going to get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

Rodgers and the Packers remain in a kerfuffle that prompted the league MVP to skip the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp last month.

No one, other than Rodgers, seems to know what the quarterback will do when training camp opens later this month. Will he show up?

The Packers kickoff the season Sept. 12.

Aaron Rodgers will “figure things out in a couple weeks” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk