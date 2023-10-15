Aaron Rodgers on field at MetLife throwing passes

This will definitely send the hopes of New York Jets fans rising and set their hearts aflutter.

Before Gang Green took the field at MetLife on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was seen tossing footballs.

Now he wasn’t moving or his usual agile self but to be able to throw footballs 34 days after his Achilles surgery in the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, could give Jets Nation hope that he might return before the end of the season.

Of course, New York would likely have to play itself into postseason contention for it to make any sense.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire