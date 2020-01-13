Aaron Rodgers felt “unspoken” connection with Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers hooked up on one of the biggest plays of Sunday’s win over the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter when Rodgers hit Adams for a 32-yard gain on third down.

The pass was dropped on a dime, which was all the more impressive because Adams said he ran the route “a little bit different” than designed. That didn’t throw off Rodgers and he said after the game that he was feeling a connection with Adams that was similar to one he and Jordy Nelson shared when the wideout was in Green Bay.

“Tonight reminds me of the connection that Jordy and I had for so many years where there were some unspoken things that we could do without even communicating anything about it,” Rodgers said, via Madison.com. “And Davante made three or four plays like that tonight. So that was pretty fun.”

The Packers will need more plays like that to keep the fun going beyond next Sunday’s game against the 49ers, so it’s a good thing for Green Bay that Rodgers and Adams can lean on that connection as they try to come up with an upset.