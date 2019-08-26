Aaron Rodgers felt “disgust” hearing Andrew Luck get booed

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the way Andrew Luck was treated when the news of his retirement broke on Saturday night.

Rodgers said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that he felt for Luck having to go through both the physical pain of injuries on the field and the mental pain of hearing fans boo him for his decision.

“Well the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He’s a young player, he’s had a really, really good career,” Rodgers said. “But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting, because here’s a guy who’s making a quality of life decision. And he’s given a lot to the game, although he’s not a 15-year vet, but he’s put himself through a ton just to get back on the field.”

Rodgers noted that if Luck had wanted to, he could have gone on injured reserve this year and collected his salary, rather than walking away when he did.

“I think what he did was actually very unselfish,” Rodgers said. “Does he not start the season? He could be on IR, and then he’s cashing a paycheck from the Colts without playing. But instead he’s making the decision now so they can move forward with Jacoby [Brissett], and he’s making a decision that’s for his own quality of life and happiness, and I salute him for that. And I enjoyed competing against him. He’s a hell of a player, and I’m happy for whatever is next with Andrew.”

The majority of players seem to feel the way Rodgers does, that Luck is entitled to end his career on his own terms, no matter what anyone else thinks.