Every team will face every other team at least once every four years. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, will face the Steelers for the first time since Super Bowl XLV.

Rodgers missed both the 2013 and 2017 games due to separate collarbone fractures. On Sunday, he’ll face the Steelers for only the second time in the regular season, and for the first time ever at home.

In 2009, the Packers lost in Pittsburgh, 37-36. Rodgers threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown.

Twelve years after that game and eleven after Green Bay’s last Super Bowl appearance, they get together again. Both starting quarterbacks remain in place, presumably the only roster links back to the 2009 and 2010 contests.

For Steelers fans, who surely are thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, it will be hard not to wonder whether they’ll be watching their next starting quarterback on Sunday. Appearing Tuesday with Pat McAfee, Rodgers had plenty of good things to say about the Steelers. Maybe, come 2022, he’ll trade green for black.

Aaron Rodgers faces Steelers for the first time since Super Bowl XLV originally appeared on Pro Football Talk