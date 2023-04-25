Aaron Rodgers expected to wear No. 8 with New York Jets

Soon-to-be former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be bringing the No. 12 with him to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 once officially traded to the Jets – despite the blessing of Hall of Famer Joe Namath to wear No. 12, which is currently retired by the team.

Rodgers wore No. 12 for all 18 seasons with the Packers. Like in New York, the number will eventually be retired in Green Bay and placed along the inner facade of Lambeau Field alongside several other retired numbers, including the No. 4 for Brett Favre and No. 15 for Bart Starr.

A new team will mean a new number for Rodgers, although he has some familiarity: At Cal, Rodgers wore No. 8 for two seasons before entering the NFL.

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Just for reference’s sake, No. 4 – Rodgers’ number at Butte Community College and the number Favre wore with the Jets – was not available. It’s currently worn by cornerback D.J. Reed.

The last player to wear No. 8 with the Jets was Elijah Moore, who coincidentally was traded to the Cleveland Browns to obtain the second-round pick (No. 42) that is now going to Green Bay in the trade for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eWbs1tDsu4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

