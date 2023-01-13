Aaron Rodgers expected to 'take some time' in deciding return to Packers in 2023
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to "take some time" with a decision involving his future with the Green Bay Packers.
For the third year in a row, the Panthers will not go represented on an AP All-Pro team.
Several 2022 NFL playoff teams bring significant injuries with them. Here's the latest news on Lamar Jackson, Raheem Mostert and others.
On Thursday afternoon, Michigan president Santa Ono took to Twitter to update the ongoing contract discussion between himself, Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach.
The NFL agreed to play the AFC title game at a neutral site after it canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game.
Here are some other options if big point spreads are scaring you away this playoff weekend.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Hear Tom Brady's response to reports and rumors linking him to other teams this coming offseason
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has seen the report about Jack Jones talking back to Bill Belichick, and believes it's a sign of a larger attitude shift in the younger generation of NFL players.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Should the Jets try to pull off a trade for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr? Here are the pros and cons...
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
The Patriots are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator. So, what should they look for? Former QB Matt Cassel details what makes a successful NFL OC and shares two names who could be good fits with Mac Jones in New England.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
In the aftermath of the serious events that prompted the postponement and eventual cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, the NFL decided to change its existing rules to account for home-field advantage in the AFC Championship round and the AFC wild-card round. What happened to the divisional round? The league [more]
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.