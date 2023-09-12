Aaron Rodgers exits MNF game vs. Bills in 1st quarter due to ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A nightmare situation transpired on the field on a night that was supposed to be a celebration for Jets fans.

Four plays into the team’s offensive possession, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury after Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd sacked him. Rodgers came up limping after the play was over as he eventually went down to the ground and had to be helped to the sideline by trainers. He ultimately went into the blue medical tent with the Jets medical staff.

The Jets later announced that Rodgers’ return is questionable.

Zach Wilson, who started at quarterback the last two years for the Jets, replaced the four-time MVP. Rodgers was traded to the Jets last April as many pundits believed the team had a chance to contend for a Super Bowl. If Rodgers is out for an extended period of time, the Jets playoff aspirations could go up in smoke.

Wilson has started 22 games in his career. He’s thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.