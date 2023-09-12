Aaron Rodgers exits MetLife Stadium on a cart

And now we wait.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got onto a cart after exiting the blue medical tent on Monday night. He suffered a lower leg injury during the first drive of the Week 1 game against the Bills.

Rodgers then exited the cart and limped into the locker room.

He's officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. We'll be monitoring all relevant channels for an official update.

Rodgers suffered a calf injury during offseason workouts. He had been by all appearances healthy throughout training camp and the preseason.