Aaron Rodgers exits game with oblique injury

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half with an oblique injury.

The Packers’ quarterback appeared to be in pain on a drive that led to a field goal, which cut Green Bay’s deficit to 34-23.

He then ran up the sidelines to the locker room. When Rodgers returned to the field, he did not have his jersey or shoulder pads on.

The initial report was Rodgers was questionable to return but his arrival back on the Green Bay sidelines made a return to the game unlikely.

After the Eagles kicked a field goal to go up 37-23, Jordan Love came on to replace Rodgers as Green Bay’s quarterback.

Rodgers was 11-of-16 for 140 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

