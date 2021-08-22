Aaron Rodgers ‘excited’ over Zach Wilson’s future: ‘He can throw the heck out of it’

Aaron Rodgers did not suit up for the Packers’ preseason Week 2 clash with the Jets, giving him time to observe Zach Wilson in a game situation for the first time.

Rodgers got to know Wilson a bit during the offseason and spent joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday and Thursday chatting with New York’s prized quarterback. Saturday showed Wilson in a different light, though, as Rodgers watched the BYU product make throws that had him gushing over his future in the NFL.

“He’s a good young kid, has a nice disposition,” Rodgers said. “That kid can throw the heck out of that ball and that was a nice one down the right sideline at the end of the first. I’m so excited for what he can do in this league.”

When a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber offers praise of another passer, it often isn’t lip service. Wilson’s play against the Packers dictated Rodgers’ evaluation, as he went an impressive 9-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns through the air against Green Bay, showcasing his natural arm talent and playmaking ability in nearly two full quarters of action.

Rodgers even provided Wilson with some mid-game tips, giving him pointers and advising him on how to fix any mistakes he may have made.

“I really just appreciate him as a man,” Wilson said. “He’s an awesome guy. He definitely doesn’t have to come up to me and say anything. I don’t expect him to, but it means the world to me that he’s able to come up to me, whatever advice it is.”

Wilson has garnered some comparisons to Rodgers early in his NFL career given his ability to make unique throws in the pocket and on the run. Comparing any rookie to a future Hall of Famer is ludicrous, but if Wilson can translate his preseason production into strong regular season performances, the Jets could have a promising quarterback on their hands.

“He’s been going through his progressions and he’s pretty good at that,” Robert Saleh said. “What you saw today is more of what we’re saying. I know sometimes the result’s not what we want, but his process is light years ahead of what a normal rookie’s process would be.”

