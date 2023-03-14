The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay could end on Wednesday

Our long national nightmare might finally be coming to an end. Embattled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his ambiguity about his future could be done on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers will make his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show at 1 p.m. ET. McAfee teased the appearance and played up Rodgers being on, noting in a tweet to “Be a friend, tell a friend.”

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Rodgers has been dragging out his decision on his football future for weeks. Numerous reports indicate the Packers and New York Jets have worked on a potential trade for the perennial All-Pro, but Rodgers can reject any trade.

Rodgers could also retire. Based on the reactions around the NFC North, it seems fans of all four teams–including Green Bay–wouldn’t mind Rodgers heading back into the darkness. And if the protracted saga doesn’t end on McAfee’s show on Wednesday, Rodgers risks alienating even more of his long-time fans.

If Rodgers is indeed done in Green Bay, his last pass in a Packers uniform was intercepted by Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph in Detroit’s Week 18 win, a victory that knocked Rodgers and the Packers out of the postseason race.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire