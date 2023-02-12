Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday.

His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the Packers. Play for another team. If so, which one?

On behalf of the billions of adults who make decisions the old-fashioned way, it just seems stupid and unnecessary and borderline narcissistic. Every day, people sift through choices and options without the presence of hallucinogens, or the absence of halogens. And most decisions are far more problematic, frankly, than whether to cash $60 million in checks for one more season of doing something he has done since 2005.

Do I need to list the sorts of decisions we all have to make, all the time? I won’t because this is your escape from the strain of navigating real life, from worrying about jobs to worrying about kids to worrying about pets to worrying about aging parents to worrying about paying bills to worrying about health issues to worrying whatever in the hell they’re shooting out of the sky in Alaska. (I guess I just did.)

It’s fine if Rodgers feels like a first-world problem needs to be resolved by pretending to be thrown into a third-world prison. It would have been better if he’d kept it to himself.

It’s not exactly relatable to the average person. And it will make more and more of them long for the day that Rodgers exits the arena for good.

