As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to participate in a golf match on July 6 with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers participated in an interview session with the other three participants.

Here’s what Rodgers said in response to a sarcastic question about his “low-profile” and “peaceful” offseason including no controversies.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about,” Rodgers said with no hint of irony, “where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly, and that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on. You know, I think that’s what this offseason has been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it not feeling like I have to go anywhere. but still be an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”

He did have one “obligation” this offseason, a mandatory minicamp that he skipped last week. And his breezy response overlooks the fact that he has some sort of issue with the Green Bay front office, one that has led to speculation that he may not show up when the season ends.

Also, Rodgers appeared in the interview wearing a T-shirt that says, “I’m offended.” That may or may not have something to do with Packers CEO Mark Murphy’s recent comment that Rodgers is a “complicated fella.”

Given the broader context of Rodgers’ current football career, his comments from Tuesday make him no less complicated. However, he definitely characterized himself as an “NFL player.” Time will tell whether he’ll be playing for the Packers or some other NFL team.

Aaron Rodgers enjoys an offseason with no responsibilities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk